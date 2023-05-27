FELDA SETTLERS’ DEBT STATEMENT TO BE TABLED BY JUNE-END – CHAIRMAN

The Felda settlers' debt statement for 2022 will be presented by the end of June, said its chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh.

He said Felda (Federal Land Development Authority) is currently in the process of updating and improving the system’s capabilities and debt information management to enable settlers to get accurate statement information.

“The process of upgrading and improvement is an ongoing one. The final statement for 2022 will be fully presented by the end of June at the latest,” he said after the Robotic Challenge 2023 (FRC23) of Felda’s Perkasa Budaya New Generation Innovation programme here today.

According to him, after this, settlers can access the statement online to get their respective information.

Meanwhile, a total of 43 primary and secondary schools in the Felda settlements across the country participated in the FRC23 competition which aims to strengthen the skills, creativity and mastery for the new generation of Felda youth in the world of robotics.

A total of 10 schools was selected to compete in the final stage of FRC23 which will take place during the celebration of Felda Settlers Day 2023 including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lepar Utara, SK Felda Chemplak, SK UKTP Bukit Besar, SK Lepar Utara, SK Kemendor, SK Sahabat 4, SK Kemahang 3, SK Felda Batu 8, SK UKTP Bukit Sagu 1 and SK Sri Chiku 1.

Idris said so far, 71 of the 270 primary and secondary schools in Felda have established robotics clubs under Felda Digital Maker Hub (FDMH) school project which began last year.

“We are targeting all 270 schools in the Felda settlements to implement the FDMH initiative by next year.

“We want to produce a new generation of Felda settlers who have high skills in science and technology, comparable to other communities out there (at large),” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency