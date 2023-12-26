Feeding program for 900K Cebu learners get more support

CEBU CITY: The massive school feeding program of the Cebu provincial government received more support from the private sector, an official said on Tuesday. This time, a processed meat firm in the country committed to donating canned goods comprising corned beef and chicken luncheon meat for the learner-beneficiaries of the Sugbo School Feeding Program. Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said that Purefoods-Hormel Company Inc., a manufacturer of processed meat products and other food service items in the country, committed to help the program after seeing its benefit to the schoolchildren. Cebu provincial government public information officer Jose Gabriel Cruz said vice president and CEO of Purefoods visited Garcia before Christmas to express the company's commitment to support the feeding program. The support from the company is on top of the three tons of dressed chicken donated by the San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. San Miguel Food, the information office report said, pledged to give 7,000 kilos more of dressed c hicken as the main ingredient of the porridge for the learners, once the feeding program resumes after the New Year's celebration. 'We also want to understand better the feeding program so we could help in any way we can,' Cruz was quoted as saying in a news release. The daily feeding program in all 1,594 public schools run by the Department of Education will be until June 2024, targeting to feed 878,619 Kindergarten pupils to Grade 12 students in the province. Source: Philippines News Agency