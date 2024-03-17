FDA working with BIR to reduce medicines prices for senior citizens

MANILA: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to bring down prices of medicines for senior citizens through exemption from value-added tax (VAT). FDA Director General Samuel Zacate said the exemption of VAT coverage will be through the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) or Republic Act (RA) No. 11534. 'Basically, the exemption for VAT is through a law - iyong (the) CREATE Law. So, those medicines have been declared by the FDA, endorsed to the BIR para matanggal or mawala iyong kanilang (to remove) VAT,' Zacate said in a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday. RA 11534 provides VAT exemption to certain medicines for hypertension, cancer, mental illnesses, tuberculosis, kidney diseases, diabetes, high cholesterol, as well as Covid-19 drugs and medical devices. Pursuant to the CREATE law, Zacate said the FDA is directed to identify and transmit the list of approved medicines for VAT exemption to other implementing agencies, such as the BIR. 'Basically…we only endorse it to the BIR kasi kami po iyong nagdi-determine kung ano, para saan talaga iyong gamot. So, FDA ang magsasabi, kung papaano iyong mekanismo, kung paano tatanggalin iyong gamot (because we are the ones who determine what, what your medicine is really for. So, FDA will say, how your mechanism, how to withdraw your drug). So, it's a joint process po of the FDA and the BIR,' he said. Last month, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the FDA to implement a 20 percent discount and VAT exemption for senior citizens under RA 9994 or Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010. Source: Philippines News Agency