FDA warns public vs. false endorsements of health products

MANILA: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday warned the public over false endorsements of health products through social media platforms. 'The FDA reiterates that its officials and employees are without any color of right or authority to endorse health products regulated by the agency,' it said in a statement. In connection to this, the FDA emphasized that Republic Act 9711 or FDA Act of 2009 prohibits the manufacture, importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization from the agency. It also advised everyone to check whether the health products are registered or notified with the FDA through its verification portal. Earlier, the FDA released public advisories urging healthcare professionals and the public to avoid purchasing certain products that claim to be endorsed by the agency. Source: Philippines News Agency