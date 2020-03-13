FDA warns online sellers vs. overpricing masks, alcohol
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned all online sellers that overpricing essential emergency medicines and supplies are not allowed.
Effective immediately, the FDA said online selling of any of its listed emergency medical supplies that are beyond the price ceiling/range set in the Department of Health's earlier memorandum is "prohibited".
The listed items under FDA Circular No. 2020-005 are as follows:
Source: Philippines News Agency