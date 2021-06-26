FCB is Network of The Year at Cannes Lions 2020/2021
Capping Off FCB’s Record-Breaking Year
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced today that FCB won the coveted Network of the Year title, a first for the network in its 148-year history. After celebrating a momentous week that included Healthcare Network of the Year for FCB Health Network, Healthcare Agency of the Year for AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, two Titanium wins, five Grand Prix, the prestigious honor of Network of the Year was the crowning achievement for the network. In total, FCB accumulated an amazing 80 Lions, consisting of two Titanium, five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 26 Silver and 32 Bronze – no easy feat, especially in these unprecedented times.
“FCB’s historic showing this year can be attributed to the creative leaders who comprise our global network,” said FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray. One of Murray’s top priorities since becoming CEO has been creating an environment where talented individuals can thrive and grow. “It’s also a testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle’s creative vision.”
“This incredible honor has been a tremendous affirmation of FCB’s Never Finished spirit and 456 scale,” said Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. “And most importantly the generosity of the network-wide Global Creative Council (GCC) where, bi-yearly, our Chief Creative Officers come together to evaluate and amplify the brightest work around the global network.” Credle, with worldwide creative partner Fred Levron, and the GCC, have put FCB’s creative transformation on full display this week on the largest creative marketing stage in the world.
FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change” on behalf of the City of Chicago and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev achieved Titanium glory – a prestigious honor given to game-changing work that breaks new ground – on the final day of the festival. “Boards of Change” won an astounding 14 Lions total, including a Grand Prix. “Contract for Change” garnered 9 significant wins during the Festival, including an esteemed Grand Prix.
Major highlights across the network include FCB Chicago placing third for Agency of the Year and notching 24 total wins, FCB New York ending the week with 18 wins, FCB Canada with 7, FCB Inferno with 6, FCB Interface with 7 and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, with 11 Lions, including two amazing Grands Prix.
This incredible showing at Cannes comes on the heels of an impressive year for the FCB Network, including being named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, which recognized the network’s continued growth, innovation and unwavering focus on its people, clients and the creative work they accomplish together.
Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB’s Cannes Lions 2020/2021 accolades:
Cannes Lions – Sustainable Development Goals Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Sustainable Development Goals – Reduced Inequalities
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Sustainable Development Goals – Responsible Consumption and Production
|Bronze Lion
|FCB ULKA
|OUT AND PROUD CLASSIFIED
|THE TIMES OF INDIA
|Sustainable Development Goals – Gender Equality
Cannes Lions – Titanium Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Titanium Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Titanium
|Titanium Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Titanium
Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Brand Experience & Activation – Healthcare
|Silver Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Brand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Brand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Brand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|Bronze Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Brand Experience & Activation – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Brand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations
Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Creative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Creative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation
Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption
|Gold Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce
|Bronze Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)
|BURGER KING
|Creative Effectiveness – Acquisition
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)
|BURGER KING
|Creative Effectiveness – Retail
Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Innovation – Early Stage Technology
Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Mobile – Connected Devices/Wearables
|Bronze Lion
|FCB/SIX
|PUBLICLY TRADED
|LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE
|Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites
Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Radio & Audio – Healthcare
|Gold Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Radio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Radio & Audio – Use of Music
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BEDTIME STORIES
|WALMART
|Radio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology
Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Entertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships
|Bronze Lion
|FCB&FIRE
|UNBOXING IBAI
|NETFLIX & PLAYSTATION
|Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content
Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Entertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience
Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|FCB/SIX
|‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO.
|‘ME TOO.’
|Creative Data – Data Integration
|Silver Lion
|FCB/SIX
|PUBLICLY TRADED
|LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE
|Creative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity
Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Creative Strategy – Collaboration
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/
FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Creative Strategy – Food & Drink
Cannes Lions – Direct Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|Silver Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Direct – Co-creation & User Generated Content
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Direct – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Direct – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Direct – Social Behaviour
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|Direct – Food & Drink
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|Direct – Use of Print/Outdoor
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Direct – New Realities & Voice-activation
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens
Cannes Lions – Media Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Media – Social Behaviour
|Gold Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Media – Use of Social Platforms
|Gold Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Media – Use of Events
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Media – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Media – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|Bronze Lion
|FCB NEW YORK
|MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
|AB INBEV
|Media – Social Behaviour
Cannes Lions – PR Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|PR – Social Behaviour
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK
|CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
|AB INBEV
|PR – Food & Drink
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|PR – Media/ Entertainment
|Silver Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|PR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|PR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling
Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|FCB INFERNO
|RAISING PROFILES
|THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
|Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies
|Bronze Lion
|FCB BRASIL
|SWEET BLOCK
|ABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCO
|Social & Influencer – Cultural Insight
Cannes Lions – Design
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Design – Event Storytelling
|Silver Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Design – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SEE SOUND
|SEE SOUND
|Design – Consumer Technology & Homeware
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SEE SOUND
|SEE SOUND
|Design – Medical Products
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|Design – Design-driven Effectiveness
Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
|Silver Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CANADA
|PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
|GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
|Health & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech
Cannes Lions – Outdoor
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Gold Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events
|Silver Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Outdoor – Ambient Outdoor
|Bronze Lion
|FCB CHICAGO
|BOARDS OF CHANGE
|CITY OF CHICAGO
|Outdoor – Displays
|Bronze Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Outdoor – Single-market Campaign
|Bronze Lion
|FCB INTERFACE
|THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
|MUMBAI POLICE
|Outdoor – Social Behaviour
Cannes Lions – Pharma
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Grand Prix
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Pharma – Regulated
|Gold Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Pharma – Regulated
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|TRAPPED
|INSMED INCORPORATED
|Pharma – Regulated
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|UNBREAKABLE
|INSMED INCORPORATED
|Pharma – Regulated
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|FIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP”
|CONSTANT THERAPY
|Pharma – Regulated
|Bronze Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|SICK BEATS
|WOOJER
|Pharma – Regulated
Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing
|Award
|Office
|Campaign Title
|Client/Brand
|Category/Media
|Silver Lion
|AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|THE INEVITABLE NEWS
|Print & Publishing – Media/Entertainment
About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.
