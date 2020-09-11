FB page to receive quarantine breach complaints created

The Joint Task Force Covid Shield on Friday created a Facebook account where netizens could directly report blatant violations of quarantine protocols.

In a statement, JTF Covid Shield head Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the move is part of the effort to empower the people not only to help the government in the enforcement of the quarantine rules but also in protecting themselves and their community from people who defy the health safety protocols.

Eleazar said the official Facebook account of the JTF Covid Shield (https://www.facebook.com/jtf.cvshield) under the account name Covid Shield, is an additional avenue for the public to report quarantine violations they would monitor in the social media, aside from the existing Facebook accounts of local police stations and other police units.

“We in the JTF Covid Shield believe that most of our netizens have already come across with total disregard of quarantine violations in their accounts through the uploaded photos and videos of their Facebook friends,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said the account will serve as a platform for reporting of blatant violations of quarantine rules such as engaging in drinking sessions, large parties and celebrations, and even illegal gambling in public places.

“All they need to do is to send us the photos and videos and we will take care of the rest,” he added.

Eleazar said those who want to report quarantine violations in social media could either tag the JTF Covid Shield or send the photos and videos through Messenger.

The photos and videos that would be sent will be used as a basis in the verification of the police in coordination with the Local Government Units (LGUs) concerned, particularly the barangay officials.

Source: Philippines News Agency