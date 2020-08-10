Father, son yield P204-K shabu in Bacolod City drug sting

A father and son peddling prohibited drugs were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by police operatives at their residence in Purok Sigay, Barangay 2 here on Sunday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as Jose Bonza Sr., 66, and his son Jose Jr., 38, both identified as high-value individuals in the drugs watchlist of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, public information officer of BCPO, said both suspects were previously detained also for a drug-related case, but were freed after entering into a plea-bargaining agreement.

At around 4 p.m., personnel of City Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended the father-son tandem after they sold suspected shabu worth PHP500 to an undercover policeman.

Operatives also seized from the suspects 21 sachets containing similar prohibited substance, weighing 30 grams with a value of PHP204,000.

The suspects, now detained at Police Station 2, are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Their place of residence, Barangay 2, is one of the villages in this city known for the presence of several drug personalities.

