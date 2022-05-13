﻿Father, son tandem topples dynasty in Leyte town

A businessman father and his son defeated another father and son tandem in this year’s elections, ending the 30-year reign of their rivals in Matag-ob, Leyte.

Bernie Tacoy, 50, was proclaimed the winner in the mayoralty race while his son, Vincent, 26, will be the new vice mayor. Both are first-timers in holding elective posts.

Defeated were incumbent Mayor Michael Torrevillas and son, Vice Mayor Bushi. In 2019, the father and son ran unopposed. This year, they ran for a third and final term.

The older Tacoy won with 8,186 votes against the 3,841 votes garnered by the current mayor, while his son triumphed with 8,203 votes against the 3,769 votes of the incumbent vice-mayor.

“Our victory is not a work of destiny. This happened because we worked for it,” the older Tacoy told reporters on Friday.

All candidates for councilors under their slate also won in this year’s polls.

The Tacoy family moved to Matag-ob town from Ormoc City last year after acquiring several properties in the 4th class town.

After dealing with several issues during the campaign, Tacoy called for unity with the Torevillas and their supporters for them to achieve what they promised during the campaign.

Matag-ob is a 4th class town in Leyte province with a population of 17,522.

Source: Philippines News Agency