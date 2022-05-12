﻿Father-son tandem proclaimed winners in Maguindanao

A father-son tandem has pulled off a landslide win as mayor and vice mayor of this town.

Rowaida Kalid, municipal election officer and chairperson of the town’s board of canvassers, said Thursday that Datu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan and his son Engr. Marop Ampatuan were proclaimed as mayor-elect and vice mayor-elect, respectively.

“Both overwhelmingly won against their political rivals,” Kalid told reporters in an interview.

Before the election, the younger Marop served as the town’s local chief executive since 2016.

The board also proclaimed the councilors-elect of Shariff Aguak based on the election returns from 32 clustered precincts.

The winning municipal council members are Datu Oping B. Ampatuan (13,061 votes), Ameir Akmad S. Aguak (12,733), Datu Jhong B. Ampatuan (12,699), Watari S. Baganian (10,481), Ritchie Ampatuan (9,658), Alibai S. Ampatuan (9,504), Doris Upam (9,384) and Rasul U. Ampatuan (8,598).

“The election in Shariff Aguak was generally peaceful and orderly, no harassment or violence in voting precincts during the duration of voting,” Anwar Kuit Emblawa, executive secretary of Marop Ampatuan said in a separate interview.

On the eve of Monday’s polls, two grenade blasts occurred along the national highway here but were far from residential areas.

“The explosions were to sow fear but the voters were not affected, and they still voted,” Emblawa said of the explosions.

“We thank you and we recognized your votes, rest assured we will perform even beyond your expectations, this victory is the victory of all the people of Shariff Aguak,” the elected officials said in a joint statement Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency