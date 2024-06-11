Fate of 4 ‘kidnap cops’ out within 2 months – PNP exec

MANILA: The fate of the administrative charges against four police officers arrested for the abduction of four foreigners in Pasay City earlier this month would be known within two months. In a media interview Tuesday, Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) Inspector General Brigido Dulay said a pre-charge investigation on the four suspects has begun. "The pre-charge investigation must be finished in 10 to 15 days. We want to make sure that we have enough evidence but we want the pre-charge investigation finished either this week or next week," he said. He said this would be followed by the summary hearing or a quick trial that would last for 30 days. "During the summary hearing, the parties would be given the chance to answer the charges. We at the IAS act as the prosecution and we would present evidence against them. The suspects have the right to get their own counsel," he said. He said the IAS' decision would be submitted to the office of the PNP chief for a final decision. Gr ave offenses such as kidnapping can be meted with dismissal as the stiffest penalty. Upon dismissal, the police officers' benefits would be forfeited while their eligibility would be revoked and they would be perpetually disqualified from holding any other government posts. Maj. Christel Villanueva, Staff Sgt. Ralph Tumanguil, Master Sgt. Ricky Tabora, and Senior Master Sgt. Angelito David were arrested in a follow-up operation on June 3, a day after the kidnapping of three Chinese nationals and a Malaysian. Three of the four police officers were also found to have committed previous offenses. Based on PNP records, Villanueva was previously charged with grave neglect of duty and grave misconduct due to violation of domicile where he was suspended for 60 days in 2020. David was charged with grave misconduct for robbery and extortion and dismissed from the service in 2011. He, however, appealed the case and was reinstated in 2019. Tumanguil was also charged with grave misconduct and was suspended for 60 d ays. On Monday, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered a speedy investigation into the cases of the police officers, noting that he wants all of them to be dismissed from the service. Source: Philippines News Agency