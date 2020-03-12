FastCat cancels soft voyage to Antique’s Caluya island

The soft voyage of the FastCat roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) to the island municipality of Caluya, Antique has been canceled.

Antique provincial information officer Galileo Magbanua said in an interview on Thursday that the FastCat has informed the municipal government of Caluya that they were moving the soft launch to a later date.

The FastCat was to have its soft voyage on March 20 and its inaugural voyage on March 27.

“On March 27, the FastCat will start its regular thrice-a-week operation to Caluya,” Magbanua said, noting that the RoRo has decided to cancel the soft voyage as it still awaits the inspection of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), a requirement to ensure its safe travel.

Once it starts operation, the FastCat will sail from Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro to Caluya to Caticlan in Aklan province every Monday, Friday, and Sunday morning.

It will depart from Caticlan, Caluya, and Bulalacao on Monday, Friday, and Sunday afternoon.

The operation of the FastCat is much awaited by local officials and residents of Caluya because it could boost their tourism industry.

Antique provincial tourism officer Juan Carlos Perlas said in a previous interview that Caluya is comparable to Boracay Island because of its beautiful beach and white sand. However, the lack of sea transportation has made it difficult for tourists to visit the island municipality.

“With the FastCat, tourists can already visit Caluya island (on) Friday and then leave Sunday morning,” Perlas said.

He said tourists from Manila can also take a RoRo from Batangas Port going to Roxas Port in Mindoro and have a land trip to Bulalacao where they could take the FastCat to Caluya island.

Source: Philippines News Agency