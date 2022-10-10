Fast patrol vessels bolster BOC’s border protection efforts

The utilization of modernized Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) further enhanced its border control capabilities, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the BOC said the addition of the FPVs to its arsenal of enforcement assets significantly increased the agency’s water patrol capability.

The FPV is a sea-proven high-speed interceptor that can withstand a sea state 3 while offering smooth navigation.

It is also equipped with Garmin Navigation systems and other standard water patrol equipment necessary to enhance the Bureau’s border patrol functions.

The BOC currently has 20 units of FPVs deployed to various ports nationwide.

Two units each were deployed to the Port of Batangas, Port of Subic, Port of Limay, Port of Cebu, Port of Cagayan de Oro, and Port of Davao, one unit to Port of Iloilo, three units to Port of Manila, and four units to Port of Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, the BOC reported that from January to September of this year, the Enforcement and Security Service-Water Patrol Division (WPD) and its District Offices conducted 265 Maritime Patrol, 60 search and survey operations.

As a result, they boarded 50 Vessels of Interest, where two vessels have been issued with Warrants of Seizure and Detention (WSD).

The sample fuel oil taken from the vessels failed to comply with the Fuel Marking test conducted by the BOC Fuel Marking Team.

The said vessels left the Port of Limay without proper clearance from the concerned offices of the Philippine Coast Guard and the BOC.

The officers of the vessels also failed to present proof of payment of duties and taxes.

WSDs were issued against the vessels for violation of Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation or Exportation), and Section 103 (When Importation Begins and Deemed Terminated) of Republic Act No. 10864 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act

Source: Philippines News Agency