Farmers use ‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ to sell oversupply of cabbage

BAGUIO: National government agencies based in the Cordillera pooled efforts to aid farmers sell an oversupply of cabbage. The oversupply stemmed from successive harvests and low prices at different trading facilities in La Trinidad, Benguet. Kadiwa ng Pangulo trucks go around different national government agencies to sell the cabbage, according to Aida Pagtan, Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Information Service head, on Friday. Nine tons of cabbage were sold on Friday. Kadiwa is a strategy of the government that directly connects food producers to consumers, making products less costly as intermediaries are eliminated. "Tulong sa (Help for) farmers," National Police Commission - Cordillera director Edith Puddoc said in an interview. "We asked all employees to buy." Other agencies where Kadiwa ng Pangulo trucks sold the cabbage include the National Economic and Development Authority, Professional Regulation Commission, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Public Works and Highways and Dep artment of Agriculture. "SSS (Social Security System) is willing to allow the Kadiwa truck to park at the compound to sell vegetables to the public as our contribution to the initiative," Christian Andrew Rillorta, information officer of SSS - North Luzon, said. Other agencies committed to accommodate the Kadiwa truck in case there will be other schedules for urgent selling of the highly perishable produce. Source: Philippines News Agency