Farmer groups get RCEF-funded equipment in Region 8

At least 13 farmers cooperatives and associations (FCA) in Leyte province have received the first batch of farm machinery for Eastern Visayas under the 2019 Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

In a statement on Monday, Department of Agriculture (DA) Eastern Visayas Director Angel Enriquez said this is part of the PHP400-million allocation in the region for the farm mechanization component of RCEF.

The national government has set aside a total PHP5 billion for this component nationwide last year, she added.

The agriculture department, through its attached agency, the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), distributed 11 units of four-wheel drive tractor and eight units of rice combine harvester last week.

“This is just the first batch of distribution of 2019 RCEF funded farm machinery in the region. There are still succeeding batches which include mechanical dryers, rice reapers, transplanters, floating tillers, and other farm equipment needed in the rice value chain,” Enriquez said.

Recipients of this program are FCAs duly registered with appropriate government agencies, composed primarily of agricultural producers, farmers, farmworkers, and agrarian reform beneficiaries who voluntarily join for form business enterprises or non-business organizations which themselves own, control, and patronize.

“This is now the effect of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) which some sectors especially in Central Luzon have been fighting against our government. This is it and hopes that this could change the image of our farmers,” PhilMech Director Baldwin Jallorina said in a statement.

He added another PHP400 million worth of farm equipment is up for the region this year.

The RTL or Republic Act 11203 took effect last year that opened the Philippine rice market and placed a minimum 35-percent tariff on imported rice.

The tariff revenues go to RCEF, which is used for programs dedicated to increasing the sector’s productivity and boosting the income of farmers.

Under the RCEF, PHP10 billion is guaranteed for the rice sector annually for the next six years for the provision of modern farm equipment, high-yielding seeds, expanded credit assistance, and training for local farmers and other extension services.

Source: Philippines News Agency