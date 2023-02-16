Farm-to-market roads, government’s way to people’s heart: DAR

MANILA: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) considers the construction of farm-to-market roads (FMR) as the government’s road to people’s hearts, as well as a testimony to the department’s commitment to serving rural folks, especially the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

To symbolize this commitment, DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said that permanent and uniformed markers will soon be installed for every FMRs to be constructed in the countryside under the DAR’s Sustainable and Resilient Agrarian Reform Communities (SuRe ARCs) project.

“It is only proper that we establish a permanent marker for every farm-to-market road we are building to serve as the government’s road to the people’s heart,” Estrella said in a press release issued on Thursday.

He added that the permanent markers would be initially established in FMRs currently being implemented, but soon, they would become permanent fixtures in various basic rural infrastructure projects of the DAR, which also include, among others, bridges, postharvest and irrigation facilities.

Meanwhile, DAR Undersecretary for Support Services Milagros Isabel Cristobal has already advised its provincial agrarian reform program officers (PARPOs) to provide the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as well as the concerned local governments, with the approved template design of the permanent marker for DAR-sponsored farm-to-market road projects.

She said the permanent marker will be installed at the start and end of the road project.

“Besides being the best information tool to enhance people’s awareness about the exploits of the DAR, the permanent marker will also serve as a constant reminder that the government is doing its best to make life bearable and sustainable in the countryside,” Estrella said.

