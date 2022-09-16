Fare increase for jeepneys, buses, taxis, TNVS effective Oct. 4

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved fare increases for modern and traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJ), public utility buses (PUB), taxis, and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) on Friday.

In a statement, the LTFRB said the increase will take effect by October 4, or 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

For PUJs, the minimum fare will increase by PHP1 for the first four kilometers, or PHP12 for traditional PUJs and PHP14 for modern PUJs.

The fare for succeeding kilometers for traditional PUJs will rise to PHP1.80 from PHP1.50, and PHP2.20 from PHP1.80 per kilometer for modern PUJs.

Also approved was the PHP2 uniformed base fare for city and provincial buses for the first five kilometers, with an additional 35 to 50 centavos for each succeeding kilometer, depending on the kind of bus – PHP13 for non-airconditioned city bus, PHP15 for airconditioned city bus, and PHP11 for non- airconditioned provincial bus.

For PUBs, the fare for succeeding kilometers will increase from PHP1.85 to PHP2.25 for ordinary PUBs, from PHP2.20 to PHP2.65 for airconditioned PUBs, and from PHP1.55 to PHP1.90 for provincial PUBs.

The flag-down rate or minimum fare of taxis and sedan-type TNVS will increase to PHP45; AUV/SUV (Asian utility vehicle/sport utility vehicle) TNVS to PHP55; and hatchback-type TNVS to PHP35.

The 20-percent discount for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students will remain.

The fare increase comes after the continuing rise in oil prices in the country and petitions by public transport groups.

The decision was arrived at following consultations with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Energy, and other stakeholders.

“The [LTFRB] also took into account the study of the LTFRB Franchise Planning and Monitoring Division which not only includes the fare adjustment formula but also the increasing operational cost of PUVs, and the opinion of the NEDA in order to minimize the inflationary effect of a fare increase,” it said.

The LTFRB reminded drivers and operators of public utility vehicles to follow guidelines, policies, and public health safety protocols.

“Failure to comply will result in sanctions such as revocation of their Certificate of Public Convenience and driver’s license,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency