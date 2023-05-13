FAMLY OF TIGER ATTACK VICTIM WANT WILD ANIMAL TO BE CAUGHT

The family members of Halim Asin, who reportedly died after being attacked by a tiger on Tuesday, are hoping that the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) can track and capture the wild animal.

The victim’s father, Asin Parang, 68, said he and his family found it difficult to forget the tragedy that claimed the life of Halim, the fourth of six siblings.

“If I follow my angry heart, I want the tiger to die too because it killed my son. There are many other animals in the forest, but humans are getting attacked (by the tiger).

“I hope the tiger goes far away from this village," he said when met by reporters at his home in Kampung Aring 5 here.

Asin said his family members are currently locked in the house and have nowhere to go because they are traumatised by the tiger attack that occurred when they were on their way back to Kampung Aring 6.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Food said the physical examination revealed that there were bite marks on the victim's neck and a team from Perhilitan was still at the scene to conduct further investigations.

“The post-mortem examination was carried out at 11 am today to find out the cause of death. We are still waiting for the report,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Halim Asin, 27, from the Bateq tribe, was attacked by a tiger while fishing with his eight-year-old nephew Alang Kuang in the upper reaches of Sungai Aring.

Yesterday, the rescue team found the body of an Orang Asli man curled up and stuck on the tree stump in the Kuala Sungai Tunggul about two kilometres from the scene, at 5.10 pm

Source: BERNAMA News Agency