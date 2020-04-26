FamilyMart launches rolling stores, to offer delivery service

Amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the subsequent quarantine policies imposed by the national government, convenience store chain FamilyMart launched two rolling stores and is also set to offer a delivery service to make its products more accessible.

Bringing basic essentials and a selection of FamilyMart goodies to different neighborhoods in Metro Manila, Fam on Wheels will be visiting communities to provide a variety of items from 8 am to 5 pm.

Offering contactless transaction and payment options to ensure the safety of everyone, the rolling stores will be stationed in Phoenix gas stations where customers can visit and get their supplies.

Aside from the truck, a tent will be set up for the displays and a menu board will indicate the products available. Available products can also be viewed on FamilyMart’s Facebook page.

Metro Manila residents will also soon be able to order FamilyMart food through Facebook Messenger starting Sunday (April 26). Initially, six FamilyMart stores will start offering delivery service through GrabFood and Lalamove Food. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., orders for bento meals, chicken liempo, crispy pata, and FamilyMart ramen can be accommodated.

“At FamilyMart, we always prioritize the convenience of our customers. While many of our stores remain open to be of service, we want to bring FamilyMart closer to where we are needed. Our Fam on Wheels and delivery service are our ways to provide alternative convenience during this enhanced community quarantine, while also ensuring the safety of our customers and personnel,” FamilyMart President and Phoenix Petroleum Chief Operating Officer Henry Albert Fadullon said.

Fadullon said FamilyMart will continue to innovate and adapt its services depending on the needs of the community.

Fam on Wheels started serving clients on April 22, 2020 at Phoenix Dahlia in Quezon City and Phoenix West Service Road in Muntinlupa City. Updates, available items, and schedules of these rolling stores will be posted on FamilyMart’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, clients can start availing of FamilyMart’s online ordering and delivery service next week.

Previously, FamilyMart items have also been made available for those who are staying at home through a partnership with GrabPh for GrabMart, an online grocery delivery service.

For more updates and information about FamilyMart’s Fam on Wheels and online delivery service, visit www.facebook.com/familymartph.

FamilyMart is a Japanese convenience store brand managed by Phoenix Petroleum in the Philippines. Last year, the brand opened the biggest stand-alone FamilyMart store in the world at Udenna Tower, BGC, Taguig City.

It has since been redefining convenience retailing by offering more in-store meals and expanding its dining capacity. The brand has also recently started offering Coffee Creations, its own line of brewed coffee.

Source: Philippines News Agency