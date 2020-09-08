Family sells artwork to help son buy laptop for online classes

How does one move on with their lives amid the pandemic and the challenges that go along with it?

It’s not easy, according to Jaramine Manalang, a solo parent of five.

She said Christian Ribay, her eldest son, is doing portraits or artworks in exchange for some money to raise funds for a laptop or a personal computer for his online classes.

“Raising five school-age children is not an easy task for ‘complete’ families, more so for a solo parent like me,” says Jaramine.

Amid the pandemic, Jaramine has to make ends meet most especially for her children.

Because of the “no face-to-face policy” for this academic year, the blended online learning was introduced by the Department of Education through the utilization of printed modules and online classes.

But purchasing a laptop, tablet, or a personal computer does not fit in Jaramine’s budget.

Her son, Christian, a Grade 11 student taking up Fine Arts and Design at the University of Perpetual Help Molino Campus in Bacoor, Cavite, will not be able to work without a computer for his online classes.

Seeing Christian’s talent and his eagerness to finish studies so he could eventually help her in raising his siblings, she said it breaks her heart that she is unable to provide for her son’s needs.

Not knowing where to get the money for his son’s laptop or tablet, Jaramine turned to Facebook for help.

Jaramine wrote a post on Facebook: “Hello and Good day everyone. I am asking for a little time from all of you. I am raising funds for my eldest son Christian Ribay called, #ChristiansArtForACause. On his behalf, he is accepting a job to draw a portrait of you or any work of art, the price is cheap for an amateur like him”.

Jaramine said the funds they will be collecting will be used to buy Christian the gadget that he needs for his online classes.

Currently, Christian has availed of a government voucher, which is already a big help for them.

“It is very important for me to finish my studies so I can help my mom and my younger siblings,” Christian said.

His classes already started last August 24 and admits that he finds it very hard to cope with the challenge.

Jaramine worked as a cook for a catering business before the pandemic.

But because of Covid-19, the catering business had to close, leaving Jaramine unemployed with children to feed.

She got into online selling of various items which somehow helped her earn some income, which is still not enough.

“I am a solo parent of five, for years now. And it took so hard for me to raise them alone. Buying a laptop or PC is a very hard thing for me to do,” she said.

Jaramine also posted sample artworks made by Christian on her Facebook post.

“He is very eager to finish his studies and wanted to help me, his family, in the future. I hope with a little help from you all, his dream and wish will be possible,” she said.

Christian just finished doing a portrait for two friends of his mom scheduled to be delivered anytime, and he is just excited as he loves drawing very much.

“I do a portrait or a drawing for about three hours, depends on the type of artwork, and I am enjoying it,” Christian said. “For those may be willing to help me with my studies in exchange for my artworks, that would be a big help for me and my family”.

Not giving up and believing that they, together with all the other parents struggling during these trying times, Jaramine believes there are still kind-hearted people who are willing to help them, most especially his son, Christian.

While many families wade through the same situation they face, she told them to “be strong, do not give up and make your children your source of strength to continue fighting so you could take care of them”.

Those who are interested to help them may directly message Jaramine Manalang or Christian Ribay through Facebook.

Source: Philippines News Agency