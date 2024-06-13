FAMILY OF DECEASED RELIGIOUS TEACHER RECEIVES SOCSO BENEFITS

BACHOK, The Kelantan Social Security Organisation (Socso) handed over the funeral management benefit of RM3,000 as a one-off payment and the dependent's benefit, to the family of religious teacher Nur Ain Fitriah Zakaria, who was killed in an accident on Sunday. State Socso director Nora Yaacob said the family of the victim received the benefits through the Ziarah Prihatin programme. 'A check by Socso Prihatin Squad confirmed that the deceased was a contributor under the Employees' Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), since Jan 1, 1995. 'Alhamdulillah, even though the deceased's employment at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Al-Hidayah Al-Islamiah, under the Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK) (was) for only three months, but the school contributed to Socso,' she told reporters after the Kelantan Socso Ziarah Prihatin programme, in Kampung Lubuk Tembusu, Kubang Telaga, here, today. Nora said that Socso also said that the deceased's parents and her two younger siblings, aged 21 and below, also receive a pension of RM 1,040 per month, until they turn 21. On Sunday, Bernama reported that Nur Ain Fitriah was killed in a road accident about two kilometres from her home, after the car she was driving collided with an empty sand lorry. Source: BERNAMA News Agency