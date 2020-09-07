Family members in San Carlos City test positive for Covid-19

Four members of a family in Barangay Quezon Boulevard here have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the City Information Office (CIO) said four of the nine-member family have turned out positive of the virus through the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test conducted on Sept. 3, while the other one got an invalid result and is now being rescheduled for swabbing.

“Last week, there was a reported individual from Barangay Quezon Boulevard who has been manifesting symptoms of the virus. The City Health Office (CHO) immediately conducted investigation and monitoring and advised the family to undergo strict home quarantine,” the statement reads.

The four family members are a 22-year-old female with flu-like symptoms; a 20-year-old female; an eight-year-old female; and a 45-year-old female.

“On the afternoon of Sept. 6, the result of the RT-PCR test came out wherein four of the members of the family turned out to be positive for Covid-19,” the statement said.

The CHO immediately dispatched its contact tracing team in the area and gave necessary instructions to the village officials to determine the other close contacts of the patients.

“Currently, the contact tracing team is investigating where the patients may have possibly acquired the virus,” it added.

The patients have no recorded travel history from outside the province, the CIO added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency