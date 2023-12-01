Family Life Feasible for HIV Patients with Consistent Treatment, Says DOH-10

Northern Mindanao: persons with HIV-AIDS can lead normal family lives if they adhere to their treatment regimens, according to the Department of Health - Northern Mindanao (DOH-10). Dr. Wellaflor Kindom-Brito, the infectious disease cluster head of DOH-10, explained that although there is no cure for HIV yet, current treatments can significantly lower the risk of transmitting the virus. This statement was made during a press conference held in conjunction with World Aids Day.

According to Philippines News Agency, when the viral load of HIV is reduced to undetectable levels by treatment, the risk of infecting others is virtually eliminated. She highlighted that individuals with low viral loads, who continue their antiretroviral treatments, can safely start families without risking the transmission of the virus to their partners or children. The focus was also given to the importance of regular testing and the availability of medication in the region, which boasts five treatment hubs located in public health facilities. However, Dr. Brito mentioned that despite low viral loads, individuals with HIV are still ineligible to donate blood.

From January to August, the DOH-10 has reported a total of 436 HIV-AIDS cases in the region.