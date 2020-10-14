Family in Dagupan City offers free online learning, tutorials

The Sunglao family here is offering free online learning and tutorials in math and science to students in their neighborhood as their way of helping the community cope with the new normal in education.

“In the new normal in education, children and parents will have closer bonding. But what if the parents need to work or some parents were not schooled and they will have a hard time understanding the modules for higher level (of classes) hence, the free online learning and tutorial to help the community, the parents and the students,” said Joy Borja Sunglao, mother of the family and a master teacher at the Dagupan City National High School (DCNHS).

Sunglao said she first brought the idea of providing online learning and tutorials to her daughter who works as a teacher in an international school in Indonesia.

“She said she will make a poster on Facebook and I will do the messenger to come up with resources and we were able to accumulate enough money to buy three laptops, a printer, and tables. We also solicited sanitizers, thermal scanners, and face masks. We then set-up our living room good for five students per session,” she said.

Sunglao added they offer free online learning and tutorial to DCNHS and East Central Integrated School (ECIS) students who live in their neighborhood at Bayanihan Village in Barangay Caranglaan since they have WiFi in their house, and she also works from home being a high-risk individual from coronavirus.

However, the family has limited the offer to their neighborhood to ensure that health protocols will be observed.

“I don’t have anything to do after work and I am just here at home. My daughter and I attend to the students depending on our availability but mostly, it is I who facilitates,” Sunglao said.

She said they started online learning and tutorials for six Grade 2 pupils from Caranglaan Elementary School weeks ago.

“My granddaughter is a Grade 2 pupil so we invited some of her classmates for them to work on their modules with our supervision and with their aunts or parents. So that my granddaughter (also) will be challenged to study,” she added.

The free online learning and tutorial for Grades 7 (Friday morning), 8 (Mondays and Tuesdays), 9 (Wednesdays and Thursdays), and 10 (Friday afternoon) students will start on Oct. 19 with a two-hour session on their set respective days.

“The students just have to bring their modules and I will find a link to augment modular learning. Using the laptops here, they themselves will open the link so that they could better understand their modules,” Sunglao said.

Meanwhile, Sunglao advised the younger generation of teachers to love the profession, while for the older generation like her to embrace the new normal in teaching.

“Because if you love teaching, come hell or high-water, you will still be a teacher. It really needs passion and dedication because if you do not have that, you will not last in this profession. For teachers like me, embrace the new normal with an open mind and open heart, and learn. At my age, I still learn, I ask my children because if not, you will be ruled with negativity,” she said.

Sunglao has been teaching for 39 years –19 years in private school and 20 years in public school.

