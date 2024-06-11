FAMILY DID NOT BORROW FROM LOAN SHARKS, BUT HOUSE STILL HIT WITH PETROL BOMBS

AYER TAWAR, A family in Taman Bintang 1, Pantai Remis is living in constant fear and trauma after their house was splashed with red paint and hit with petrol bombs more than eight times by loan sharks (ah long). Twenty-three-year-old Ng Jia Heng, a contractor, claims that he and his family have been victimised as they have never borrowed any money from any loan sharks but have had to endure embarrassment and financial loss due to the incidents. He said the first incident occurred some time in January last year when his neighbour's house was splashed with red paint and the incident recurred on March 10 this year and, on March 17, fireworks were thrown at around 2.30 am. 'The fourth incident happened on March 24 at 1.44 am when the culprit threw a petrol bomb targeting our house but it hit the neighbour's house instead. Then, on April 5 at about 2.55 am, another petrol bomb was hurled at our house and this time it hit the car doors. 'We were again harassed on May 12 at 1.42 am when two petrol bombs were hu rled and a note, which stated 'debt must be repaid, pay back the money or have your family pay and contact me to settle the debt. You are a big liar, hard for me to find you, RM80,000 debt in Raub, I'm waiting for you to come', was left behind and it baffled us as to whom the loan sharks were talking about,' he told a media conference at the Beruas Parliamentary Constituency Community Service Centre here today. Also present were Beruan Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham and Jia Heng's family members. Jia Heng added that he is now worried about the safety of his family members as the group has become more aggressive although he has installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. 'On June 3 at 1.45 am, three petrol bombs and two fireworks were hurled at our house and, in the latest incident on June 5, they threw eight petrol bombs at 1.52 am. 'I lodged four police reports on March 10 and 23 and June 3 and 5. We hope the police can help solve this problem,' he said. Meanwhile, Ngeh also called for a more thorough investigation as the culprits were becoming more brazen. 'I understand that the complainant wants to resolve the matter but is confused because he doesn't know who to deal with, they do not want to live in constant fear. 'So, I hope the authorities will take stern action against those involved so that the situation doesn't escalate into something more serious to avoid loss of human life,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency