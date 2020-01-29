Families affected by Taal Volcano eruption now 109K

Despite the lowering of Taal Volcano's status to Alert Level 3, the number of families affected by its eruption has climbed to 109,054.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in its 6 a.m. update Wednesday, said this is equivalent to 412,217 persons residing in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

Of this, 35,574 families or 125,178 individuals are being sheltered in 497 evacuation centers while the remainder is said to be taking shelter in houses of their relatives and friends.

The amount of assistance extended to affected families by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health has so far reached PHP84 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency