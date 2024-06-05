FAMA FEST 2024 @ SELANGOR TARGETS SALES EXCEEDING RM700,000

PUCHONG, The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is aiming for sales of RM750,000 during the FAMA Fest @ Selangor 2024 from June 27 to 30. FAMA Selangor director Aiada Abdul Rashid said that they also expect 50,000 visitors to attend the event, which will take place in the parking area of Aeon Mall Bukit Tinggi, Klang. "The Fruit and Food Fiesta or FAMA Fest is an annual event organised to promote and introduce local agricultural and food products to the public. "This year, eight series of FAMA Fest are planned, starting at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Gopeng, Perak, Miri in Sarawak, and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan, with further events in Kelantan, Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, and Sabah," she said at a press conference at the FAMA office here today. Aiada added that the programme (in Klang) will be officiated by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on June 29 and will feature 200 entrepreneur participants. "Among the attractions at the event will be 150 traditi onal Malay heritage dishes and 150 trendy dishes available at 100 sales lots. "In addition, there will be an Agro MADANI Sale offering price savings of five to 30 percent and 1,000 MADANI combo sets worth RM10 each, containing vegetables, onions, (cooking) oil, and eggs," she said. Since its inception in 2017, FAMA Fest has received enthusiastic responses from consumers and entrepreneurs, with total sales of RM24 million involving 2,180 entrepreneurs and attended by 2.2 million visitors. Source: BERNAMA News Agency