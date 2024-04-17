FALLING ROCK TRAGEDY: PERAK GOV’T WILL NOT COMPROMISE ON SAFETY ISSUES – MB

IPOH, The state government is constantly monitoring safety issues, especially in high-risk areas within the limestone zone in the state, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. He said his administration does not compromise on any party neglecting safety, as it risked endangering lives. "We always adhere to existing regulations and guidelines, which serve as the main reference for any agency in the state. That's why we established the Special Committee for the Development of Cave and Hill Areas in Perak in 2022. "The state government cannot make hasty decisions based on just one case to form a policy. Instead, we consider all aspects, with safety being the most important factor," he said at a media briefing here today. He said this after launching the 2024 assistance for Perak tertiary students at the Perak State Secretary's Office near here. On April 8, Ipoh District Police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that a 44-year-old local man died as a result of being hit by a falling rock at the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village in an incident at around 11.30 am. At the time of the incident, the victim from Pulau Pangkor was accompanying his Vietnamese friend to visit the tourist spot. As a result, the tourist area was temporarily closed until a full report on the incident was completed to ensure a similar incident would not recur. Commenting on the call by residents of Taman Saikat to permanently close the area, Saarani said the state government would examine the matter and take appropriate action. "We take note of the prompts and suggestions voiced by the residents, and we consider all aspects related to this case, depending on the recommendations presented by the committee, which has already met. "We have also been informed that the investigation found modifications to the cave structure, including at the foot of the hill, by certain parties that should not have been tampered with. "Like the incident at Qing Xin Ling, the operators have installed protective measures for falling objects as a safety precaution, but the level of safety is inadequate," he said. He said that the Land and Mines Office (PTG) had issued a circular to all local authorities to ensure all operators enhance safety aspects at their respective sites. Source: BERNAMA News Agency