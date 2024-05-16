MANILA: Unscrupulous persons have shifted their operation of sending fake GCash messages from text to online messaging apps, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) on Thursday said. CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos said the scam is currently being sent through Viber and Facebook Messenger instead of the usual SMS messages. 'Scammers used to send such links through SMS but now they have found another platform,' Ramos said in a statement. He said the scam's presence in these online messaging platforms shows the effect of the SIM Registration Act or Republic Act No. 11934. He noted a significant decline in scam SMS messages since the law took effect on Dec. 27, 2022. 'The scammers are bypassing our SMS systems by using emails as senders or via social media like Viber and FB Messenger,' he said. The scam message reads: 'Good day from GCash, we would like to inform you that your account is under review, we request you to verify your account to continually access our eWallet servic es.' The message also includes a link that asks users to provide their personal and account details. He warned the public to always avoid clicking links from unknown or suspicious senders. Victims of such scams may reach out to the hotline of the Inter-Agency Response Center (IARC) by calling 1326. In 2023 alone, GCash has blocked 4 million accounts and taken down 810 phishing sites, and 45,000 malicious social media posts as part of their anti-fraud response. GCash is a Filipino mobile payments service owned and operated by Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Globe). Globe estimated that around 94 million Filipinos have registered with GCash -- with around 6 million merchant sellers, and 935,000 small-scale community merchants. Source: Philippines News Agency