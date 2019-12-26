Fake cop conducting checkpoint nabbed in Bulacan

A security guard, posing as a policeman, was arrested on Christmas Day for conducting a checkpoint in Santa Maria town.

Col. Emma Libunao, acting Bulacan police director, identified the suspect as Ronald Inciso, who was armed with a shotgun and conducting a police checkpoint on passing motorists around 5 p.m. Wednesday along Macaiban Bypass Road in Barangay San Jose Patag of the said town.

Libunao said that Staff Sgt. Bernabe Aquino was traversing the road on board his motorcycle to report for duty at the Bocaue Police Station when the suspect, armed with a sling shotgun, flagged him down.

Aquino introduced himself to the suspect as a police officer and cordially asked for the suspect's identification and firearm's documents.

However, Inciso failed to present any documents and tried to resist arrest but was quickly overpowered and turned over to the Santa Maria Police Station.

Recovered from Inciso was a Rock Island Armory 12-gauge shotgun with serial number RIA1771982 and two rounds of live ammunition.

He is now facing charges of usurpation of authority and violation of RA (Republic Act) 10591 for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition," Libunao said.

Source: Philippines News Agency