FAIZAL ISMAIL RAISES HAJ AWARENESS THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA

MAKKAH: June 9 (Bernama) - After deciding to 'migrate' about three years ago, radio and television personality Faizal Ismail, better known as FBI, has extensively used his social media platforms to share religious-related matters. Although aware of his own shortcomings, the former radio host leverages his advantage of having 62,000 followers on Instagram and 20,000 followers on Facebook to continue preaching goodness, armed with the little knowledge he has. The opportunity to be among the 31,600 'duyufurrahman' or guests of Allah along with his wife Nor Azlina Ahmad Din and their eldest daughter Nur Khairina for this year's pilgrimage is also being fully utilised to raise awareness among his followers about the importance of saving for the haj. "When I received the offer to perform the haj recently, I immediately informed everyone through social media, and I didn't expect to receive so many positive responses, with people congratulating me and so on. "Initially, I didn't take it seriously, but then I thou ght maybe by sharing this, it would inspire others to register for the haj, so I felt a sense of responsibility there, even if it's just a simple sharing," he told reporters here recently. Meanwhile, Faizal, 48, said that in preparation for performing haj, besides attending basic and premier haj courses organised by Tabung Haji (TH), he and his family also took the initiative to learn with an ustaz to gain a deeper understanding of haj. This was particularly concerning questions related to the rituals during the peak days of haj, namely the journey from the hotel to Arafah, Muzdalifah, Mina, and the stoning of the jamrah. "Even though I have some understanding of these rituals because I am used to leading umrah groups, for haj, there is additional knowledge I need to acquire, which is why I hired an ustaz to teach us," he said. He also praised TH's efficiency in managing the facilities and welfare of haj pilgrims, describing it as very systematic from the departure from home until arrival in the Holy Land , in addition to the staff being friendly in dealing with the pilgrims.