Faithful warned vs. ‘solicitations’ for gifts to Tagle

- An official of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) has cautioned the faithful against text messages asking for donations supposed to be given as pabaon to Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

We were informed that there were people who received text messages from cellphone number +639651864581 allegedly from me, inviting them to a surprise Farewell Mass and Testimonial Dinner for Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 4 in the afternoon, at the Manila Cathedral, said Fr. Reginald Malicdem, RCAM chancellor, in a disclaimer issued Thursday.

This unknown person is asking for donations for a gift (a crosier or pastoral staff) that will be given as pabaon for the Cardinal. Donations are to be deposited to the Banco de Oro account of a certain Fr. Allen Albert T. Lagura. The email address given is themanilacathedral@gmail.com, he added.

The priest said there are no scheduled activities for the cardinal on the said date and that they are not asking any amount for the head of the archdiocese.

There is no such Farewell Mass and Testimonial Dinner scheduled on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 4 in the afternoon, at the Manila Cathedral. We are not soliciting any amount for a gift for Cardinal Tagle, he added.

Malicdem said Lagura does not belong to the Archdiocese of Manila.

His name is not listed on the Catholic Directory of the Philippines. The above-stated email address does not belong to the Manila Cathedral, he added.

He urged those who received such text message to report it to the RCAM.

We wish to want our faithful against his fraud. For those who have received a similar text message, please report it to the office of the Manila Cathedral (8527 3093) or the Chancery of the Archdiocese of Manila (8527 3955), the RCAM official added.

Source: Philippines News Agency