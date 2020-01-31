Faithful decides how to take communion amid nCoV scare: prelate

Archbishop Jose Palma said on Wednesday he will leave it to the faithful to decide on how to receive the holy communion, either by hand or tongue, amid the global scare on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In receiving communion, some are suggesting better to (receive it by hand) than putting the sacred host in the tongue, Palma said on the sidelines of a press briefing for the church's upcoming environmental conference.

Palma said adopting the preventive measure is better while the church has been assessing the reality on the ground.

He pointed out that the logic of communion is devotion.

The head of the 4.3 million Roman Catholic faithful in Cebu also said he would not mind churchgoers wearing masks while attending religious rites.

As the Catholics Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) issued an oratio imperata on 2019-nCoV, Palma said he will consult with the archdiocesan chancellor in drafting a local version of the prayer.

I will write. I will call the chancellor to compose the prayer, he said.

Palma said the archdiocese has prepared five occurrences that need the church's prayer, citing as subject of their prayers the dangerous living condition of residents near the Taal volcano who suffered from its eruption.

The archdiocese, he said, has not received enough data from the Department of Health (DOH) in advising them if they need to compose a special prayer for deliverance from the harm that the 2019-nCoV will bring to humanity.

We implore God to come to the aid of the people who we are afraid and who implores God to shower us with His blessings such that this coronavirus could not harm our people either because we are extra careful not to endanger ourselves or other people who might have been affected should also be careful not to transmit to others, the 69-year-old prelate said.

The DOH confirmed on Thursday the first coronavirus case in the country, a Chinese woman who is in the Philippines as a tourist.

