FAISAL HALIM STILL UNABLE TO DO HEAVY FITNESS WORKOUT, WOUNDS YET TO HEAL – DR JOHAN

SHAH ALAM, Selangor FC mainstay Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim is still unable to do heavy fitness activities since the wounds caused by the burns he had suffered from an acid attack have not fully healed. Selangor FC's Chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said wounds on several parts of Faisal's body have not healed and there is yellowish substance like pus. 'I visited him last week and could see that the wounds were still wet and yellowish, but I'm not sure if it was pus (from infection) or not,' he said after a signing ceremony between Selangor FC and Johawaki Holdings Sdn Bhd (Johawaki Holdings) at the Selangor FC training centre here today. Johan Kamal said the Penang-born sensational winger who also plays for Harimau Malaya is currently undergoing a light physiotherapy session without breaking sweat, in addition to having to report to the hospital every four days to clean his wounds and undergo a health check-up. He added that it looks like a long road to recovery because Selangor FC wants to be sure Faisal's wounds are fully healed before the player is allowed to start the second phase of rehabilitation which involves physical fitness. 'We cannot be sure when Faisal will be able to fully train. We are giving him time to fully recover first,' he said. Faisal Halim was reported to have suffered fourth degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya on May 5. On May 25, Selangor FC confirmed in a statement that the winger was released from a private hospital here after undergoing four surgeries following the incident. Regarding the team's collaboration with Johawaki Holdings, Johan Kamal said the agreement will see the company support Selangor FC in covering financial sponsorship for training facilities and club development. The collaboration will also see the Johawaki logo displayed on the Selangor FC jersey as well as the team's various digital applications as branding for sponsors, he said. Earlier, the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku A mir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is also the president of Selangor FC, witnessed the agreement signed by Johan Kamal and Chairman of Johawaki Holdings Mohd Zulfitri Basir. Source: BERNAMA News Agency