Fair weather with isolated rains to prevail across PH

MANILA: Generally fair weather with isolated rains will be experienced over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ridge of a high-pressure area extending over the eastern section of Luzon decreases the chances of rains over the area. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, PAGASA said. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 35°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 27°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 33°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 35°C. Source: Philippines News Agency