Fair weather to prevail over most of PH on Monday

Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the archipelago on Monday, with the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country, a weather specialist said.

Sheilla Reyes of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said warm and humid weather and some isolated rain showers will be experienced over most parts of Luzon.

Visayas will also have fair weather, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or at night.

Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters will prevail over extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Reyes said.

Source: Philippines News Agency