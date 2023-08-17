Fair weather, rain showers to prevail across PH Thursday

The weather bureau on Thursday said generally fair weather will be experienced over most parts of the country, while many areas will still experience rains due to the southwest monsoon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, BARMM, Palawan and Southern Leyte. "(These areas) will experience moderate to heavy rains, so take precautions against possible flooding and landslides," said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Benison Estareja in the agency's 4 a.m. weather bulletin. The rest of Luzon, he said, will have warm and humid weather, with rain showers likely in the afternoon. "Generally fair weather will prevail over the rest of the country," Estareja said, adding that no weather disturbance is expected until the weekend. Up to 36 °C temperature will prevail over Tuguegarao; up to 33 °C in Metro Manila; up to 32 °C in Legazpi, Puerto Princesa and Laoag. Zamboanga and Davao's temperature may reach up to 33 °C; up to 32 °C in Tacloban, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro. Meanwhile, the whole country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas

Source: Philippines News Agency