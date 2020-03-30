Fair weather over PH on Monday

Generally fair weather will prevail over the entire archipelago on Monday as the easterlies affect the eastern section of the country.

Isolated rain showers may be experienced, especially in the afternoon or evening, said weather specialist Chris Perez from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon, where coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with moderate to rough seas.

Perez said the low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA was monitoring last week outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility already melted.

However, a new LPA might develop in the next few days, he said.

