Fair weather over PH Monday

MANILA Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country on Monday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon (amihan) is affecting northern and Central Luzon, while the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Mindanao will be cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 24-33 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 22-29 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 14-25 degrees Celsius; SBMA 24- 32 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 25- 31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-31 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency