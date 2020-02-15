Fair weather over PH as northeast monsoon affects Luzon

Fair weather will prevail throughout the country on Saturday, with the northeast monsoon (amihan) bringing some clouds and isolated light rains over Luzon.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains brought by the northeast monsoon.

The Visayas and Mindanao will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, in addition to isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

Winds in Luzon will be light to moderate and headed east to southeast, with the northern island's coastal waters having slight to moderate waves at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds headed east to northeast, with coastal water conditions similar to Luzon's.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22C to 31C; Olongapo, 21C to 31C; Legazpi City, 25C to 31C; Iloilo City and Bacolod City, 25C to 31C; Tacloban City, 25C to 31C; and Zamboanga City, 24C to 33C.

Source: Philippines News Agency

DOT welcomes lifting of Taiwan travel ban

The Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the lifting of the travel ban on Taiwan to minimize the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) global scare on the local tourism industry.

The lifting of the travel ban on Taiwan is highly assuring and we hope that the (Covid 19) crisis would soon be resolved, worldwide. Ultimately, the recovery of all affected countries is a universal prayer, especially that tourism is inclusive and sustainable business for and of the people, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said in a news release issued on Friday night.

The temporary ban on Taiwan was lifted by the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases after it was established that Taiwan has been implementing very strict and excellent protocols in handling travelers.

The task force underscored the need to review regularly how the Philippines' source countries heighten precautionary measures and implement stricter protocols to contain the disease.

Taiwan is the country's fifth largest tourist source market, raking up an impressive double digit increase of 37.07 percent for its 305,570 arrivals from January to November last year.

All preventive and precautionary measures have been put in place by the national government to contain the spread of the Covid 19.

Guidelines in handling guests in tourism enterprises during this global emergency are being implemented in hotels and resorts around the country and facilities are equipped with infrared thermometers and more hand sanitizers.

The temporary entry ban for tourists coming from China and its Special Administrative Regions (SARs) Hong Kong and Macau and the 14 day quarantine for Filipinos coming from these places are still in effect.

Meanwhile, the tourism sector rallied behind the DOT to mitigate the impact on inbound tourism by rolling out a tactical program that would offer more value added tour packages, discounted accommodation rates, and marked down prices for domestic flights.

Source: Philippines News Agency