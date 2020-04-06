Fair weather over most parts of PH Monday

Most parts of the archipelago will experience fair weather as the easterlies affect the country on Monday.

Samuel Duran, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said there is no low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will be experienced over Luzon, especially in the eastern section. The rest of Luzon will have warm and humid weather.

The Visayas will experience isolated rain showers, while Mindanao will have warm and humid weather, with isolated rain showers especially in the afternoon, according to Duran.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over the extreme northern Luzon, where coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency