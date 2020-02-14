The country will experience generally fair weather on Valentine's Day.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in its 4 a.m. forecast, said Caraga and Davao Regions will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon (amihan).

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds from the northeast to east with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Metro Manila's temperature ranges from 21 29 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 19 31 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 13 24 degrees Celsius; SBMA, 21 31 degrees Celsius; Lipa City, 22 30 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 25 30 degrees Celsius ; and Metro Davao, 25 28 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency