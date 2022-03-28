﻿Fair weather, isolated rains to prevail over most of PH

Most parts of the country will experience fair weather with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said on Monday.

An intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting southern Mindanao, and a low pressure area (LPA) is embedded along it.

This LPA was last tracked 20 kilometers northeast of Zamboanga City. It is forecast to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

“Take precautions against possible flooding and landslides,” said Aldczar Aurelio, a weather forecaster of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a bulletin issued at 5 a.m.

He added that the LPA still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The easterlies affecting the rest of the country are forecast to cause fair weather with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, Aurelio said.

Tuguegarao’s temperature will reach up to 35 °C, while Metro Manila’s temperature is up to 33°C. The temperature in Davao is as high as 32°C; while Tacloban and Zamboanga’s temperature is up to 31 °C.

Light to moderate winds, slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency