﻿Fair weather, isolated rains continue to prevail across PH

Fair weather will be experienced in most parts of the country, with isolated rains likely in the afternoon and evening Friday, the weather bureau said.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Soccsksargen and Davao Region.

“There is a slow chance to have a tropical cyclone until the end of March. However, a low pressure area (LPA) may possibly develop along the ITCZ, and this may affect Mindanao, Palawan, and the Visayas. Take precautions,” Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

On Friday, Luzon will have fair weather, especially until noon. It will be humid, with temperature in Metro Manila and Tuguegarao reaching up to 34 °C, and up to 33 °C in Laoag °C.

The Visayas and Mindanao will also experience fair weather, with only a slim chance of rain showers until noon. Some areas, however, have high chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Zamboanga’s temperature may reach up to 33 °C, while the temperature in Iloilo and Davao may reach up to 32 °C.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency