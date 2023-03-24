Fair weather continues to prevail across PH

The country will continue to experience fair weather and no tropical cyclone is seen to develop or enter in the next few days, the weather bureau said Friday. While most areas in the country may experience warm and humid weather, the easterlies may still cause rain showers, especially in the afternoon, said weather forecaster Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The bureau forecast isolated rain showers due to the easterlies, as well as localized thunderstorms. PAGASA also said flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Estareja said the cloud clusters have a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the entire archipelago

Source: Philippines News Agency