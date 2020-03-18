Fair weather continues over PH Wednesday

Generally fair weather will continue to prevail over most parts of the archipelago on Wednesday s the northeast monsoon (amihan) affects northern Luzon, and easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of central and southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

No weather disturbance is expected for the next three to five days, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist, Ariel Roxas, said in their early morning bulletin.

The northeast monsoon, he said, will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Luzon.

"(The) Ilocos area has low chances of rains. Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have sunny weather, and rains in these areas will just pass or just a drizzle," he added.

Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, especially the eastern side, may experience rains.

The Visayas will experience fair weather, and some rains, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Roxas said due to the easterlies, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro may have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

He warned residents of possible flash floods caused by scattered moderate to at times heavy rains.

Generally, fair and warm weather will prevail in other parts of Mindanao, Roxas said. Meanwhile, moderate winds with moderate seas will prevail over the northern and eastern sections of the country.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency