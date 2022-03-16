﻿Fair, warm weather to prevail across PH

Fair and warm weather will prevail over the entire archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

“This is due to the easterlies. Also, no weather disturbance or LPA (low pressure area) was monitored inside and outside PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility),” said Aldczar Aurelio of PAGASA.

He added that there are chances of isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

In a weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., PAGASA said Metro Manila, Laoag and Kalayaan Islands will have up to 32 °C temperature.

The temperature in Davao may reach up to 34 °C , Zamboanga, 33 °C . Iloilo and Cebu’s temperature, 32 °C , Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro, 31 °C .

Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency