﻿Fair, warm weather to prevail across PH

MANILA – The country will continue to experience fair and warm weather due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said Thursday.

“Fair and warm weather will prevail across the country. There are also chances of localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon,” weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) officially declared on Wednesday the start of the dry season, with the wind pattern shifting from northeasterlies to easterlies over most parts of the country as a result of the advancing high pressure area over the northwestern Pacific.

“We urge the public to bring water and avoid unnecessary sun exposure to avoid dehydration and stroke,” Aurelio said.

He added that no weather disturbance and low pressure area (LPA) were monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The temperature in Metro Manila and Kalayaan Islands may reach up to 33 °C; Legazpi, Tuguegarao and Laoag up to 32 °C; Zamboanga up to 34 °C; while the temperature in Iloilo, Cebu, Davao and Tacloban may reach 32 °C.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will also continue to prevail over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency