FAHMI TO MAKE TWO-DAY WORKING VISIT TO NEGERI SEMBILAN

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil is scheduled for a working visit to Negeri Sembilan from today until tomorrow to meet the people and monitor telecommunications issues in the state.

This is Fahmi’s maiden official visit after he was appointed to lead the ministry on Dec 2 last year and made the spokesman for the Unity Government.

His first programme is a town hall session with departments and agencies under KKD Negeri Sembilan and Melaka including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Television Malaysia and the Information Department at 8.45pm.

The following day, Fahmi is scheduled to officiate at the Point of Presence (PoP) programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato' Undang Haji Adnan in Rembau which is one of the focuses of the ministry for Internet coverage network, as well as present awards to outstanding 2022 SPM students and KKD Fiber Package customers at the school.

He is also expected to visit the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) at Felda Palong 11, Gemas which is among KKD's initiatives to help the local community empower digital skills and generate income online or through e-Commerce platform thereby, help improve the standard of living and social mobility of the people.

Fahmi is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun at the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) building here.

To end the visit, Fahmi will attend the Negeri Sembilan Kita MADANI programme at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Seri Batu 8, Labul at 3.50 pm, where he will hand over donations to the poor.

