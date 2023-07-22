FAHMI PRAYS FOR SALAHUDDIN’S SPEEDY RECOVERY

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he is praying for the speedy recovery of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who has just undergone surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

"I pray for good health for Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who has just finished surgery. Hope he gets well soon," he said in a Facebook post today.

Salahuddin's press secretary, Syakirin Husnal, in a statement today informed that the surgery on Salahuddin was completed this morning at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar.

Salahuddin is receiving follow-up treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of the HSB medical team.

Earlier, Syakirin had announced that the Minister was rushed to the emergency ward at about 10.15 pm last night after he experienced a bout of nausea and vomiting, which was later diagnosed as brain haemorrhage by specialist doctors.

